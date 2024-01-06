What You Need In New York State To Survive Massive Snowstorms

The first snowstorm for 2024 for the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York is hours away. We've learned some very helpful hints so you and your family can stay safe.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire Hudson Valley and many parts of Upstate New York.

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Upstate New York, Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

The first snowstorm of 2024 appears to be just hours away.

Heavy, wet snow is expected to fall Saturday into Sunday across the region. The National Weather Service is predicting 5 to 12 inches of snow for the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Winter Preparedness Checklist For New York State Residents

Canva Canva loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to begin preparing their households and vehicles.

The good news, the National Weather Service recently issued a Winter Preparedness Checklist.

Winter Preparedness Checklist For New York State Residents

"A winter preparedness checklist provides some basic guidance on what to have in your home should you be trapped by heavy snow, an ice storm or if you lose power. Food and water are vital necessities during a winter storm; however, these foods on the checklist should be safe to consume should power be lost. Don’t forget about making sure your vehicle is also ready for winter. The checklist will help you gather some necessary items for winter," the National Weather Service states.

New York State Agencies On High Alert

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is also directing state agencies to prepare for the winter storm.

Canva Canva loading...

“We are watching an impending coastal weather system moving in this weekend, and in preparation I've directed State agencies to mobilize emergency response assets,” Hochul said. “We anticipate heavy, wet snowfall across various regions, potentially causing power outages and hazardous travel. I urge New Yorkers to be vigilant. Prepare your households, monitor local forecasts, and plan for the next couple of days as the forecast comes into clearer view. Together, we'll weather the storm.”

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.