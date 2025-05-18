Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York

New York is one of the most expensive states in America—but not everywhere in the Empire State will drain your wallet. We found the 10 cheapest places to live.

New Yorkers know it costs a lot of money to live in New York State. But we've learned the cheapest places to live in New York State.

Cost Of Living In New York State

New York Money

Below is where New York State ranks in terms of the cost of living compared to other states in the United States. Spoiler: New York is one of the most expensive states in America to live in.

According to USA Today, when it comes to "affordability," New York State is the worst state in America.

These Are The Cheapest Places To Live In New York State

Canva

Kiplinger recently ranked the cheapest places to live in New York State by comparing property tax bills for each county across the Empire State.

Below are the 10 cheapest counties to live in New York State.

The 10 Cheapest Counties To Live in New York State.

Average Salary In New York State

Canva

Despite being one of the most expensive states to live in, New York ranks 38th in terms of average salary, according to ZipRecruiter.

According to findings from ZipRecruiter, the average full-time salary in New York State is $51,979. Most salaries in New York range from $36,403 to $64,402.

