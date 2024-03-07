What’s ‘At Stake’ For New York State During State Of The Union
Here's what top New York officials believe Empire State residents should be paying close attention to during President Biden's State of the Union address.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a lot is at stake for New Yorkers when President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union address.
Biden's speech is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
What New Yorkers Should Look Out For During State of the Union Address
Hochul is set to be in attendance in the Capitol for the address. She'll be the guest of Congressman Adriano Espaillat who represents a portion of New York City.
Governor Hochul says a lot is at stake for New Yorkers. She believes Biden must address important issues that impact Empire State residents, including:
- Lowering the cost of living for New York families
- Addressing immigration
- Addressing border security
- Federally funded transit projects like the next phase of the Second Avenue Subway
Biden To Deliver State Of The Union Address
Experts believe Biden will play up the work his administration has done in the past year.
A preview of his speech shows Biden plans to talk about how he's making the rich pay their fair share and ask for bipartisan support to pass bills that would battle cancer and help veterans.
