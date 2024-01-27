Walmart Announces Shocking Raise For Some New York State Workers

You might be shocked to learn how much money some Walmart employees make in New York State.

Walmart says the company is "investing" in its employees.

Walmart Increasing Pay For Store Managers

Walmart confirmed it's increasing the annual salary for all store managers from $117,000 to $128,000 per year.

"Making Walmart the best place to shop means we need to make it the best place to work. To accomplish that, we are on a journey of investing in our associates – from offering competitive front-line pay to benefits that support associates’ health and well-being in all aspects of life," Walmart stated in a press release. " We’re increasing our commitment to you with an investment in store manager wages and a redesigned bonus program."

That's a 9 percent raise from 2023 to 2023. According to Social Security the cost of living adjustment for 2024 is an increase of 3.2 percent.

Redesigning Bonus Program

The company is also designing its store manager bonus program. Managers can no earn up to 200 percent of their base salary.

"In addition to sales, your store’s profit will play a bigger role in calculating your annual bonus. If you hit all targets, your bonus could now be up to 200% of your base salary," Walmart added.

Walmart is one of many companies that recently announced changes to a feature many find easy and convenient.

Ever wonder what the emergency codes mean at Walmart? We've got the answers below:

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

