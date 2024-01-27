New York Man Banned From Walmart Stole From Upstate New York Stores, SP
A New York man who's banned from ever entering a Walmart store is accused of breaking his ban and committing crimes in Upstate New York.
New York State Police alleged a Brooklyn man traveled to Upstate New York and stole from many Walmart locations.
Items Stolen From Walmart Locations In Upstate New York
In August 2023, State Police in Troop G received information that someone was stealing from multiple Walmart stores in Saratoga and Warren County.
Items Stolen From Wilton, New York Walmart
The investigation identified the individual as Delle I. Fisher, 48, of Brooklyn, New York. Police didn't say how the investigation led to the allegations.
Fisher is accused of entering the Wilton, New York Walmart on July 26, 2023, and September 2, 2023, and stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.
Items Stolen From Queensbury, New York Walmart
A further investigation discovered on August 12, 2023, Fisher reportedly entered the Walmart in Queensbury, NY, and stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise, according to New York State Police.
Brooklyn Man Was Banned From Walmart
New York State Police report Fisher was banned from all Walmart stores because of previous incidents.
"He was trespassing at the time of the crimes as he had been banned from all Walmart stores due to previous similar incidents," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Fisher was taken into custody upon release from Rikers Island, where he was in custody on an unrelated matter."
Fisher was charged this week by New York State Police on warrants for two counts of burglary, grand larceny in the third degree, and petit larceny.
He was later transported to SP Wilton, where he was processed on all charges. Fisher was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
