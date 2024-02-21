2 Shot, 1 Stabbed At Hudson Valley, New York Bar, Suspects Found
A large police presence at a condo complex in the Hudson Valley is believed to be related to a vicious incident outside of a popular bar.
Two people were shot and another person was stabbed.
2 Shot, 1 Stabbed Outside Orange County, New York Bar
On Monday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced officers responded to Whispers Cocktail Lounge on North Street in the Town of Wallkill for a report of an "unconscious person" outside the bar.
All three were injured just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. Shortly after responding the bar, police learned three assault victims showed up at Garnet Health Medical Center.
"Two of the victims were suffering from gunshot wounds and a third victim was being treated for a head injury related to the assault. None of the injuries were deemed to be life-threatening," the Town of Wallkill Police Department stated in a press release.
Large Police Presence Outside Condo Complex In Orange County, New York
One People Arrested Following Investigation In Wallkill, New York
Late Tuesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed a man was arrested following an investigation at 14 Kensington Way, Town of Wallkill, N.Y.
On Monday around 10:15 p.m., 51-year-old Tyrone Milton was arrested by Town of Wallkill Detective Dane Wakefield. Milton was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon, felonies.
More information about the attack outside Whispers Cocktail Lounge wasn't released.
He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded without bail until his next court date.