2 Shot, 1 Stabbed At Hudson Valley, New York Bar, Suspects Found

A large police presence at a condo complex in the Hudson Valley is believed to be related to a vicious incident outside of a popular bar.

Two people were shot and another person was stabbed.

2 Shot, 1 Stabbed Outside Orange County, New York Bar

Google Google loading...

On Monday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced officers responded to Whispers Cocktail Lounge on North Street in the Town of Wallkill for a report of an "unconscious person" outside the bar.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

All three were injured just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. Shortly after responding the bar, police learned three assault victims showed up at Garnet Health Medical Center.

"Two of the victims were suffering from gunshot wounds and a third victim was being treated for a head injury related to the assault. None of the injuries were deemed to be life-threatening," the Town of Wallkill Police Department stated in a press release.

Large Police Presence Outside Condo Complex In Orange County, New York

Turns out, it looks like he was correct.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

One People Arrested Following Investigation In Wallkill, New York

Late Tuesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed a man was arrested following an investigation at 14 Kensington Way, Town of Wallkill, N.Y.

Google Google loading...

On Monday around 10:15 p.m., 51-year-old Tyrone Milton was arrested by Town of Wallkill Detective Dane Wakefield. Milton was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon, felonies.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

More information about the attack outside Whispers Cocktail Lounge wasn't released.

Google Google loading...

He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded without bail until his next court date.

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.