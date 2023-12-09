Upstate New York Woman Stole Meds Used To Save Pet’s Lives
A veterinary technician from the Hudson Valley was caught stealing life-saving oncology medications used to treat pets with cancer.
Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced a veterinary technician from Dutchess County was found guilty after a jury trial.
Veterinary Technician Convicted of Grand Larceny and Possessing Stolen Property In Putnam County
Elisa Sanchez of Dutchess County was convicted this week by a Putnam County jury for grand larceny in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.
Sanchez was a veterinary technician at Guardian Veterinary Specialists located in the Town of Southeast.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to Guardian on July 28, 2022, after fellow employees saw Sanchez placing medications in her personal bag, officials say.
Her coworkers spotted her stealing life-saving oncology medications used to treat animals with cancer from the facility on prior occasions before reporting her to management, which ultimately led to her arrest and termination from Guardian.
Dutchess County Woman Found Guilty For Stealing Medications Used To Treat Sick Animals.
She was found guilty of stealing the life-saving medications used to treat animals with cancer from the facility.
"It’s very sad that essential cancer medications for dogs, cats, people’s beloved pets--would be stolen by a vet tech. It’s just a really low thing to do. Fortunately, the Guardian employees and management were vigilant and reached out to law enforcement," DA Tendy stated.
Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of 2 to 7 years in prison went sentenced. She's scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2024.
