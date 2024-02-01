Update: ‘Vicious’ Killer In Upstate New York Found After 20 Years

A man who allegedly killed his girlfriend, an NYPD detective's daughter more than 20 years ago is back behind bars.

An Orange County grand jury is handing up an indictment of second-degree murder in the death of an NYPD detective's daughter more than 20 years ago.

Wallkill Resident Murdered In 2003

In late April 2023, Edward Holley was charged with murder "in connection with the bludgeoning death" of Megan McDonald in the Town of Wallkill in March 2003.

McDonald was the daughter of an NYPD detective. The Town of Wallkill resident was 20 years old when she was killed. Her body was found in a field in Wallkill, back in March of 2003.

Holley was released from prison just days after being accused of viciously killing.

Alleged Killer Released From Prison

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed Holley was released from prison. Holley was released without bail because of the Orange County DA's office didn't present the case to a grand jury.

Hoovler's office says this happened because there wasn't enough time. Additionally, they would have had more time if the police had tipped them off regarding the investigation.

"Edward Holley was released from custody by operation of law as it is not feasible for any prosecutor to present a matter of this size and complexity, and obtain an indictment, within the six days required by New York State Law," Hoovler's office states.

Man Who Allegedly Killed NYPD Detective Daughter In 2003 Indicted

This week, an Orange County grand jury indicted Holley for second-degree murder. Holley faces up to 25 years to life if convicted.

McDonald's father, NYPD Detective Dennis McDonald who was involved in the investigation into the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, died the year before his daughter's murder.

