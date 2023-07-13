Update On Historic Rainfall, Devastating Flooding In New York

Some roads across the Hudson Valley and New York State are reopening, while others will remain closed for some time.

Gov. Kathy Hochul provided New York State residents an update following historic rainfall and devastating flooding that impacted New York State on Sunday and Monday.

Update After Historic Flood In New York State

On Wednesday, Hochul announced the reopening of a number of key Hudson Valley roads that had been completely or partially closed since the storm.

"Nobody weathers a storm like New Yorkers, and the quick recovery from this week's historic flooding makes that increasingly clear," Hochul said. "While there is still a long way to go, getting these Hudson Valley roads back up and running is a huge step that was made possible by the tireless efforts of our highway crews and contractors working around the clock. I want to send my sincere thanks to everyone who has pitched in to help their fellow New Yorkers get through this historic storm."

State Department of Transportation crews and contractors worked around-the-clock work. Repair work included tree and debris removal, roadway paving milling and paving where needed as well as drainage repairs.

Many Roads Reopen Across Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Hochul announced the following roads should be reopened:

U.S. Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) will reopen in both directions between State Route 9D and U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Cortlandt, Westchester County. Motorists will not be able to cross the Bear Mountain Bridge into Rockland County.

U.S. Route 9W will reopen in both directions with reduced lanes in the areas between Cornwall and the Stony Lonesome Gate entrance to West Point/Mountain Ave. This encompasses 4.8 miles of roadway including the major entrance into West Point from the north, restoring the main commuter route.

State Route 32 at Trout Brook Road, Town of Woodbury, Orange County will reopen with one lane of alternating traffic via a temporary signal.

State Route 104 in Oswego County has reopened with alternating one-way traffic

Route 30/28N from Blue Mountain Lake to Long Lake in Hamilton County has reopened

Route 30 from Long Lake (Hamilton County) to the Franklin County line has reopened

Many roads remain closed across the state.

Current Road Closures In New York State

Hudson Valley:

State Route 218 is closed in both directions between Storm King Highway and the Town of Cornwall/Town of Highlands line, Town of Cornwall, Orange County

Palisades Parkway is closed in both directions Between exits 14 and 18, Town of Highlands, Rockland County

U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between NY 293 and Palisades Parkway ramp, Woodbury, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in the southbound direction north of NY 218 Exit, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions at Old State Rd, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in the northbound direction at Bear Mountain Circle, Highlands, Orange County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions between Seven Lakes Drive and S Entrance Road, Stony Point, Rockland County

U.S. 9W is closed in both directions at Mine Dock Rd, Highlands, Orange County

Palisades Parkway is closed in southbound direction between U.S. 9W; U.S. 6; end route and Exit 15; Old Gate Hill Road; County Route 10, Highlands, Orange County

Palisades Parkway is closed in southbound direction between U.S. 9W; U.S. 6; end route and Exit 15; Old Gate Hill Road; County Route 10, Highlands, Orange County State Route 980U is closed in northbound and southbound directions between

U.S. 9W and State Route 218, Highlands, Orange County

State Route 292 is closed in both directions between State Route 292; State

State Route 292 is closed in both directions between State Route 292; State Route 311; State Route 55, Patterson, Putnam County

State Route 17 is closed in eastbound directions on-ramp to exit 130A, Woodbury, Orange County

State Route 448 is closed in both directions east of North Broadway, Mount Pleasant, Westchester

The Adirondacks

State Route 28N is closed in both directions from Long Lake to the Essex County Line, Hamilton County

Central New York

State Route 69A is closed in both directions between State Route 69 and U.S. Route 11 in Parish, Oswego County

More roads are expected to re-open in the new few days as clean-up and repair efforts continue, officials say.

