Traffic Nightmare: Biden, Trump, Clinton, Obama Come To New York

Massive gridlock is expected as President Joe Biden and former presidents Obama, Clinton and Trump will all be in New York State today.

It's pretty rare for four Presidents to be in the Empire State at the same time.

Biden, Obama, Clinton Head To Radio City Music Hall, Massive Traffic Expected

Biden, Obama, and Clinton are coming to the Empire State on Thursday for a fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall. The fundraiser has already made over $25 million, which sets a record for one political fundraiser, according to Biden's office.

The fundraiser, which starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, is bringing together over 30 years of Democratic leadership.

Massive Gridlock Expected

"Gridlock is expected" in New York City as President Biden and the three former presidents visit the area, reports say.

Biden is expected to land at JFK Airport around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"Heavy traffic throughout the area," as well as closed streets and tighten security is expected throughout the area.

Trump Heads To Long Island For Wake Of Fallen NYPD Officer

Former President Trump is scheduled to be on Long Island on Thursday to attend the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

The wake is at the Massapequa Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Diller was fatally shot this week in Queens during a traffic stop. He leaves behind a wife and very young child.

Trump's press secretary said Trump was "moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death."

