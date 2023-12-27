Heading out to return a Christmas gift? We've learned a number of great tips you should know before you go.

Return Season Arrives In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

December 26, the day after Christmas, is the second-busiest shopping day of the year. Many head to their favorite stores to shop for gifts they didn't get, use cash that wasn't given as a gift (never a bad gift idea, in my opinion), or head to a store to return an item.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Return Rate Soars

Canva Canva loading...

Return rates are expected to soar.

Business of Fashion reports return volume will be 28 percent higher than compared to 2022.

If you are out shopping in Upstate New York, keep an eye out for two teens who recently went missing. Police note the teens frequent several area malls.

The Better Business Bureau offers several tips so you can enjoy a "hassle-free" return.

Tips For Hassle-Free Returns In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Note: Not all of these tips apply for a gift, but these tips will help whenever you head to return an item

Save your receipt

Have your ID handy

Keep item in original packaging

Check store policies before you buy

Read the fine print

Check before returning an item to the store

Save the packaging

If you need help with a problem, contact customer service

Self-Checkout Policies Changing In These New York State Stores Here are the latest self-checkout changes and updates from these popular stores across New York State. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.