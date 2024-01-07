‘Snowy, Wet, Stormy’ Month Predicted For New York State
This month could bring many snowstorms to New York State.
Many parts of New York State are expected to see its first snowstorm of the winter season this weekend.
Snowy January Predicted For New York State
The Farmers' Almanac believes Eastern states, like New York, are expected to see a "stormy, snowy, and wet" January.
The region could also see "below-average temperatures and lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice, rain, especially in January and February."
The Farmers' Almanac predicted in its "Winter 2024 Extended Weather Forecast" that snow and cold conditions will return for the 2023-2024 winter, after a mild 2022-2023 winter.
The good news for New Yorkers who don't want a lot of snow this month, The Farmers' Almanac did predict December 2023 could be "quite stormy" with "blizzard" conditions.
That clearly wasn't the case for most of New York State, including the Hudson Valley.
But Hudson Valley residents are told to prepare for a snowstorm this weekend.
The Weather Channel is predicting anywhere from 3 inches of snow to over 8 inches for the Hudson Valley.
Right now Orange and Putnam counties are expected to see the snow most snow.
Snowfall Predictions For The Hudson Valley
Orange County
- 6 to 11 inches
Putnam County
- 6 to 11 inches
Ulster County
- 4 to 6 Inches
Dutchess County
- 4 to 6 Inches
Sullivan County
- 4 to 6 Inches
Snow is expected to start falling late Saturday into Sunday.
