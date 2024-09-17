Rent Raised In Parts Of Upstate New York More Than Most Of U.S.

New data proves that rent has increased in these parts of Upstate New York more than most of America.

Zillow updates its Observed Rent Index monthly. The most recent data, from July found that rent increased 847 of the 867 U.S. counties over the past year.

Rent Across America Increase

According to Zillow, rent increase 0.4 percent from June to July in 2024. From July 2023 to July 2024 recent U.S. rent is up 3.4 percent, according to Zillow.

In New York State rent is up in 31 of the 32 counties that Zillow tracks.

Two counties in Upstate New York are reporting a higher increase than most of America.

2 Upstate New York Counties In Top 10 Of America For Highest Increase

Looking at the data from Zillow, Syracuse.com determined that rent has increased in two New York counties more than most.

Oswego County

Rent increased in Oswego County by more than 17 percent over the past year. The average rent in July 2024 is $1,1338, about $200 more than July 2024.

The increase was the 7th highest in America.

Broome County

Broome County placed 8th in America for counties with the biggest increase from July 2023 to July 2024.

Over the past year, rent in Broome County jumped by about $154, a 16 percent hike.

When it comes to selling homes, four places in New York State are the four strongest sellers markets in all of America.

