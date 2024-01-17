These COVID Symptoms Are ‘Red Flags’ For New York State Residents
Health officials say if you have any of these "red flag" symptoms you should seek medical treatment ASAP!
COVID continues to spread at alarming rates across New York State.
New COVID Variant Spreading In New York State
The JN.1 variant is now the most dominant strain of COVID spreading across New York State and the United States.
The strain makes up over 60 percent of all cases in the United States, as of Jan. 5.
It's also the top variant in Europe and spreading in Asia.
Odd New Symptoms
The JN.1 variant comes with many of the typical COVID symptoms, but top health officials say many sick people are reporting two new symptoms.
Trouble sleeping and more anxiety were two new reported symptoms among people surveyed with COVID.
Red Flag COVID Symptoms
An infectious disease specialist told the Huffington Post some "telltale signs and symptoms that may warrant hospital-level care."
Dr. Syra Madad reports these red flag symptoms:
- Breathing issues
- High fever
- Dizziness
- Confusion
“What’s really important is making sure people look out for certain telltale signs and symptoms that may warrant hospital-level care, so that way they don’t face severe illness, even hospitalization and death,” Madad said. "What we always say is if someone is having trouble breathing, so they’re gasping for breath, that would be an ER visit."
Other Common COVID Symptoms
Below are the other common symptoms among surveyed respondents with COVID-19, according to the Office for National Statistics: