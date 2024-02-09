Police Across New York State Planning ‘Super’ Crackdown

Police in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are warning of an increased police presence across the Empire State.

The big game is coming up on Sunday, and police across the state are going to be cracking down.

Super Bowl DWI Crackdown Planned For New York State

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox loading...

Police across New York State will be looking for drunk drivers during the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.

Anyone out on the roads can expect to see increased patrols from Friday until early Monday morning as part of the latest STOP-DWI campaign.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police remind all to make sure you have a designated driver or by using a taxi or rideshare service to get home safely.

Super Bowl XLIII Getty Images loading...

Drivers who see any suspicious or dangerous activities while traveling should dial 911 right away.

Dutchess County Participating

Dutchess County officials told Hudson Valley Post the importance of these joint STOP-DWI efforts.

"While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug-related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Community Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving," Dutchess County officials stated in a press release.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Dutchess County Sheriff's Office loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Municipal law enforcement agencies across Dutchess County will join agencies across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger, Dutchess officials confirmed.

"Our roads must be safe for all Dutchess County residents, and we thank our dedicated men and women of law enforcement for working every day to get impaired drivers off the street. No matter who you root for in the Super Bowl, we all win when you designate a driver," County Executive Sue Serino said.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

aijohn784 aijohn784 loading...

In 2022, New York State Police handed out nearly 1,000 tickets during the Super Bowl DWI crackdown.

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays