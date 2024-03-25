New York State Police Announce ‘Massive Seizure of Deadly Drugs’

A "major" New York drug dealer was arrested after police seized around $1 million in drugs and over $3 million in cash.

Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K, which patrols parts of the Hudson Valley, announced a "major trafficker" was "taken down. Troop K patrols Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties.

New York State Police: "Major Trafficker Taken Down"

Back on March 20, the New York State Police Troop K Violent Gangs and Narcotic Enforcement Team and the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit K9 in conjunction with the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, the New York City Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor arrested a 60-year-old man from the Bronx.

Juan Rondon was charged with operating as a major trafficker, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, all felonies.

12 Kilograms Of Cocaine, $3 Million Found

