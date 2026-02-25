Orkin’s Most Bed Bug Infested Hometowns Dominated By New York
It’s the list nobody wants to be on, but New York is front and center yet again. See which local places made the list.
From the city to the suburbs, these pests are taking over. We have the full breakdown of the most infested spots in the state.
New York Travel Alert: Orkin’s 50 Most Bed Bugs Infested US Cities
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
Worst Places In New York State for Bed Bugs
Taking it a step more local, below are the hometowns with the worst bed bug infestations.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
It includes places in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.
Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations in New York
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
Why Bed Bugs Are Considered Dangerous
According to the New York State Department of Health, bed bugs are hated by residents because they are persistent, parasitic pests that feed on human blood, causing itchy, uncomfortable, and sometimes allergic, skin reactions.
Bites can cause allergic reactions ranging from small red bumps to, in rare cases, anaphylaxis.
Severe scratching of the bites can lead to secondary skin infections, such as impetigo, officials note.
Bed Bugs aren't known to transmit diseases, but they can cause some severe mental distress like insomnia or anxiety.
They are also very are difficult to eliminate, and cause significant financial, emotional, and social stress.
Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Times Square Biggest Tourist Trap In The World
Keep Reading: