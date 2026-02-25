Orkin’s Most Bed Bug Infested Hometowns Dominated By New York

It’s the list nobody wants to be on, but New York is front and center yet again. See which local places made the list.

From the city to the suburbs, these pests are taking over. We have the full breakdown of the most infested spots in the state.

New York Travel Alert: Orkin’s 50 Most Bed Bugs Infested US Cities

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs

Worst Places In New York State for Bed Bugs

Taking it a step more local, below are the hometowns with the worst bed bug infestations.

It includes places in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Why Bed Bugs Are Considered Dangerous

According to the New York State Department of Health, bed bugs are hated by residents because they are persistent, parasitic pests that feed on human blood, causing itchy, uncomfortable, and sometimes allergic, skin reactions.

Bites can cause allergic reactions ranging from small red bumps to, in rare cases, anaphylaxis.

Severe scratching of the bites can lead to secondary skin infections, such as impetigo, officials note.

Bed Bugs aren't known to transmit diseases, but they can cause some severe mental distress like insomnia or anxiety.

They are also very are difficult to eliminate, and cause significant financial, emotional, and social stress.

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned?

