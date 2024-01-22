New York State Colder Than Antarctica, Russia

Many parts of New York State woke up to freezing temperatures that were much colder than compared to notoriously cold places!

As I drove to work early Monday morning I was shocked with how cold it was!

Colder In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Than Antarctica, Russia

On Monday at 5:30 a.m., the temperature in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County New York was 7 degrees!

It was so cold, I was curious how cold it was at the same time in other parts of the world.

It was as 21 degrees in Moscow, Russia, according to The Weather Channel. It was 22 degrees in Sosenskoe, Russia, The Weather Channel reports.

According to AccuWeather at the same time, the weather was also much warmer in Antarctica.

Temps were at 24 degrees at the Aboa Station in Antarctica. Temps were in the 30s in many other parts of Antarctica including at the Casey Station, Davis Station, Dome Fuji Station and Cape Shirreff Field Station.

Weather Across New York State

Around the same time it was the following in different parts of New York State:

Columbia County, New York

9 degrees

Putnam County, New York

16 degrees

Ulster County, New York

9 degrees

Orange County, New York

12 degrees

New York City

27 degrees

Albany, New York

14 degrees

Plattsburgh, New York

18 degrees

Warmer Than Alaska!

The good news it was much colder in Alaska than in the Hudson Valley on Monday morning. According to the Weather Channel at 5:30 a.m. on Monday (eastern time, so 1:30 a.m. in Alaska) it was a brisk -9 degrees in Anchorage, Alaska.

What's the coldest it's ever been in New York State as compared to other states? See the answer below:

