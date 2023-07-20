New York State Announces Plans To Redevelop Prison In Hudson Valley

What's going to happen to a former maximum security prison in the Hudson Valley? The recently closed prison used to house over 600 criminals.

On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Empire State Development issued a Request for Proposals for the former Downstate Correctional Facility located in Fishkill, Dutchess County.

Request For Proposals for the former Downstate Correctional Facility located in Fishkill, Dutchess County.

New York State Plans To Prioritize Housing

The commission recently sent Hochul 13 recommendations to facilitate the redevelopment of closed prisons

"The primary development objective for the redevelopment of the Downstate Correctional Facility is to maximize benefits to the surrounding community and region while prioritizing housing. Following the Governor's directive and in accordance with recommendations from the Unlocking Opportunity report, the Request for Proposals (RFP) places a strong emphasis on housing in a mix of unit sizes and affordability ranges and makes up to $8 million in incentives available to eligible respondents to address remediation and demolition costs. View RFP here," Hochul's office said.

Downstate Correctional was built in 1979 it was located on Red School House Road in Fishkill.

