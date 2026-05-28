The New York State Pool Law Many Don’t Know About

Before you open your pool this summer, there's a New York State law worth knowing about.

Pool season is here! I personally took my first dip of the season on Tuesday. The water was freezing, but it was worth it!

New York Pool Law: Many Homeowners Don't Know About

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While lounging by my pool, I learned about the New York pool law that all pool owners need to know.

If you have a residential swimming pool in New York, there's a state law that's been on the books since 2006 that a lot of homeowners still don't know about.

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New York requires all home and commercial swimming pools that were installed, constructed, or substantially modified after December 14, 2006 to be equipped with an approved pool alarm.

The law, mandated under the New York State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code, is meant to help prevent child drownings.

Pool Alarm Requirements

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Your pool alarm has to meet ASTM F2208 certification standards. It needs to be sensitive enough to detect a child entering the water anywhere on the pool's surface, which means if one alarm doesn't cover the whole area, you're required to install multiple units.

The alarm must sound both poolside and at a secondary audible location inside your home or somewhere else on the property.

It also cannot be a wristband or any kind of body-worn device. It has to be a standalone, independently operating alarm installed and maintained according to the manufacturer's instructions.

You can skip the pool alarm requirement if your pool is equipped with an automatic power safety cover that meets ASTM F1346 standards.

Many Pools Also Require A Fence

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New York State pool laws also include a 48-inch minimum fence or barrier surrounding the pool, self-closing and self-latching gates that are securely locked, and door alarms on any doors that open directly from your home into the pool area.

It should also be noted that individual towns, cities, and counties across New York often enforce local codes that can be stricter than the state. You should always check your local laws before installing a pool.

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