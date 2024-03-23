New York Customers Unable To Order Food At Fast Food Giant
New Yorkers weren't loving this!
McDonald's confirmed a global outage that impacted eateries across the world.
McDonald's Confirms Global Outage
On Friday, the fast food giant was hit by a system failure impacting restaurants across the globe.
"There is currently a system failure," McDonald's Japan tweeted. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that you please wait for a while until the service is restored."
The system failure left customers in some parts of the world unable to order food, CNBC stated.
Outage Impacts New York State
Downdetector, a website that tracks when businesses or websites are having issues, reported issues at McDonald's locations in New York State as well as Illinois, California, Arizona and Washington State.
Stores were left unable to handle customers and online and app orders were disrupted
The outage also impacted locations in the U.K., Japan and Australia.
After the issue was resolved, McDonald's issued a statement thanking customers for "their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The company didn't provide a reason for the outage but confirmed to CNBC the outage wasn't "related to a cybersecurity event.”
