New Airline Plans To Fly From Hudson Valley, New York To Bermuda

Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to hop on a direct flight to beautiful Bermuda.

BermudAir, a start-up regional airport wants to fly from Bermuda to New York State six days a week.

New Company Wants To Fly From New York State To Bermuda

BermudAir hopes to start flying from New York, Massachusetts and Florida to Bermuda.

The company recently filed for a foreign air carrier permit with the US Department of Transportation, according to Flight Global.

The airline hopes to operate scheduled and chartered flights between Bermuda and the United States. Each aircraft will feature "30 premium seats," according to the report.

Cheap Flights From Hudson Valley To Bermuda May Be Coming Soon

Hudson Valley residents are in for a treat. You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley to catch a flight.

Rather than try to operate out of JFK or LaGuardia airports, BermudAir wants to fly out of Westchester.

2 Flights A Day, 6 Days A Week From Westchester County Airport In White Plains

Westchester County Airport Google loading...

BermudAir hopes to fly six days a week, two times each day, from L.F. Wade International Airport in St. George's Bermuda to the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

"BermudAir has assembled an experienced team of individuals to manage and develop the unique market opportunities associated with the establishment of its Bermuda-US service," BermudAir states.

It's unclear when the airline will start scheduling flights.

The company also hopes to fly six days a week from Boston, Massachusetts and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

