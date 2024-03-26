Mysterious Death At Jail In Hudson Valley Under Investigation

A 30-year-old man died while in prison in the Hudson Valley. His mysterious death is being investigated.

On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed a 30-year-old man died in prison.

30-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Orange County Jail In Goshen, New York

The 30-year-old man was found dead in Orange County Jail on Sunday in Goshen, New York. Officials didn't provide many details about the death but say he died of "unknown causes."

"On Sunday, March 24th, 2024, a 30-year-old male in custody at the Orange County Jail

died of unknown causes. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. "Further information will be released at a later time."

New York State Attorney General's Office To Investigate

New York Attorney General Letitia James Makes Major Announcement David Dee Delgado/Getty Images loading...

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office on the continuing investigation.

The man's name and hometown weren't released.

