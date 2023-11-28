Massive Recall: Fruit Sold In New York State Kills 2, Many Sick

U.S. health officials are expanding a massive fruit recall after the number of people who got sick doubled in the past week.

As of Black Friday, 99 people have been infected with salmonella from cantaloupe that's now been recalled.

The CDC reported 56 more people were infected in the past week. In total, nearly 100 people in 32 states, including New York State, were sickened by the contaminated fruits.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 17, 2023, to November 10, 2023.

At least 45 people were hospitalized and two deaths were confirmed, the CDC reports.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak," the CDC states.

Multiple Brands of Cantaloupes Recalled

The FDA confirmed multiple brands have been recalled including from Malichita, Vinyard, ALDI, Rudy, Freshness Guaranteed, and RaceTrac.

Why Salmonella Is Dangerous

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

"Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA states.

