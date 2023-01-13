Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours

A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation.

New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation

On January 9, 2023, New State Police of Schodack arrested 35-year-old Yandi D. Martinez of Elizabeth, New Jersey, for 104 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, grand larceny, all felonies, and scheme to defraud, a misdemeanor.

Martinez was processed this week by New York State Police. He was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

In late June 2022, Martinez was arrested following an investigation into multiple reported incidents of large amounts of diesel fuel being purchased with stolen credit card information, police say.

Caught Pumping Gas For 3 Hours At Stewarts Shop, Police

Martinez was found by police at the Stewarts Shop on State Route 20 in Schodack, New York, where he was pumping fuel for about three hours, purchasing over $3,000 of fuel, according to New York State Police.

"The investigation discovered the vehicle he was operating had a hidden fuel storage tank. The registration on the vehicle was determined to be fraudulent," New York State Police stated in a press release.

104 Gift Cards Found

As police continued the investigation with a search warrant, officers found 104 gift cards hidden in the vehicle Martinez used at Stewarts, officials say.

"The cards were found to be forged with stolen or fraudulent credit card information not belonging to Martinez. It was also determined the fuel purchases Martinez made on January 9, 2023, utilized stolen credit card information," New York State Police add.

Similar Crimes Committed In Hudson Valley

Martinez allegedly committed similar crimes in the Hudson Valley. He was arrested by New York State Police from Ulster County following a theft of fuel investigation.

He was charged by New York State Police Troop F from Highland for two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.

