Walmart, Target Other New York Stores Removing Feature Many Love

Stores like Target and Walmart are among many to announce changes to a feature many find easy and convenient.

Retail stores across the country are removing self-checkout machines.

Target, Walmart, Lowe's and Dollar General are stores that announced they are removing or reducing self-checkouts.

The reason, employees say they cause many issues for customers and businesses. But the biggest problem is theft.

A recent survey from Lending Tree found that one in seven admitted to purposely stealing items during self-checkout while one in five shoppers reported they've accidentally stolen items during self-checkout.

Shoppers are also 21 times more likely to sneak items past machines than human cashiers, Business Insider reports.

Dollar General recently confirmed stores will beef up staffing at checkout areas as it reduces self-checkouts.

"While self-checkout has contributed to the convenient proposition for our customers in certain stores, it does not reduce the importance of a friendly, helpful employee who is there to greet customers and assist while the checkout process is happening," Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said on the company's quarterly earnings call.

The move is a reversal for Dollar General. CNN reports the company recently "aggressively expanded self-checkout station."

"We had started to rely too much this year on self-checkout in our stores,” Vasos added. “We should be using self-checkout as a secondary checkout vehicle, not a primary.”

