How New York State Residents Can Claim Life-Changing Money

Hey, you never know! Here's how you can take your shot at life-changing money.

The Powerball jackpot is continuing its climb through the billion-dollar territory.

No Powerball Jackpot Winner

Monday's jackpot was worth over $1 billion. And yet again no one purchased a winning ticket.

The next chance to strike rich is for the Wednesday, Oct. 4 drawing. The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $551.7 million, according to Powerball officials.

"Wednesday's estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots," Powerball stated in a press release. "This marks the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner."

2.7 Million Winning Tickets Sold In United States, Many In New York

Monday's six numbers drawn were white balls 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Lottery officials say 2.7 million winning tickets were sold across the United States, including many winners in New York State.

$1 million winners were sold in Delaware and Michigan. Meanwhile, $2 million winners were sold in New York State and South Carolina.

$2 Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh, Orange County, New York

The winning ticket sold in New York State was sold in the Hudson Valley at what's been called the "luckiest" store in the Empire State.

