Historic Brand That Sells Food In New York Announces Bankruptcy

A company that's over 100 years old and sells its items a many supermarkets in New York has filed for bankruptcy.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported a store with numerous New York locations "closed forever with no warning."

Popular New York Store Announces Bankruptcy, Closes All Stores

Cosmetics Retailer The Body Shop To Close All U.S. Stores Getty Images loading...

The Body Shop, a UK-based beauty cosmetic and personal care chain is shutting down its U.S. operations after filing for bankruptcy.

The Body Shop opened up in 1976. CLICK HERE for why the chain closed all of its New York locations.

Another long-time brand has filed for Chapter 11.

Freirich Meats Files For Bankruptcy

Canva Canva loading...

Freirich Meats has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to The Street.

Julian Freirich opened up Freirich Meats in 1921. The 103-year-old company prides itself on providing customers with the "highest quality meats."

"The Freirich family prides itself on innovation and bringing new products to the marketplace – while still maintaining decades of traditional know-how and flavor," the company states on its website. "One example: Freirich is the only major deli meat processor that produces dry open-oven roasted products, just the way one would prepare them at home – given the time!

Provides Meet To BJ's, Price Chopper, Giant and Fresh Market

Canva Canva loading...

The company sells its products including, corned beef, pastrami, roast beef and various deli meats, as well as specialty items at BJ's, Price Chopper, Giant and Fresh Market.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Known For Its Corned Beef

Freirich Meats is known for its corned beef customers and "enjoys a better than 40% market share" in New York.

In fact, on St. Patrick’s Day, more Freirich corned beef is eaten than any other brand in the United States, according to the company.

corned beef brisket adlifemarketing / ThinkStock loading...

As of this writing, it's unclear what the future holds for Freirich Meats or items sold at New York stores.

