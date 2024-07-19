New Yorkers are waking up to potentially massive tech issues and absolute chaos. We've learned of a potential quick fix.

Businesses around the world are being affected by a cybersecurity outage.

IT Outage Affects Businesses and Users Across The Globe Getty Images loading...

The cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike confirmed the global glitch due to a failed update. CrowdStrike says it's now in the process of rolling back the update worldwide.

CrowdStrike software is used by many businesses and other services to protect against hackers and outside breaches.

Update: 9 A.M.: Dutchess County, Orange County, New York State DMV Impacted

Around 9 a.m., on Friday, Dutchess County and Orange County officials confirmed government agencies in each county are currently impacted by these outages.

The New York State DMV also announced the "DMV is unable to process transactions online and in person at our offices."

The statement comes after technical issues were reported around the world, with many linked to Microsoft products.

The issue involves Microsoft Services, which crashed computers around the world overnight. Microsoft confirms the outage but says many cloud services have "mostly" been restored.

As of 6 a.m. on Friday the website Downdetector, which tracks outages in real time, reports outages with Microsoft, Microsoft 365, BetMGM, TD Bank, Plenty of Fish, Visa, XBOX, Spectrum, AT&T, T-Mobile, Amazon, Bank Of America and more.

IT Outage Affects Businesses and Users Across The Globe Getty Images loading...

Some radio stations and TV stations had issues broadcasting Friday morning.

Flights Grounded Across The USA

As of this hour, many flights across the U.S. are being grounded because of the issues.

Mass IT Outage Affects Travel, Businesses And Individual Users Across The Globe Getty Images loading...

The FAA says Delta, United and American Airlines have temporarily grounded all flights regardless of their destination, and it's unclear how long the grounding will last.

Downdetector also reports outages with Southwest Airlines.

Frontier Airlines grounded flights late Thursday due to a Microsoft outage, but those flights have since resumed.

Potential Workaround

Canva Canva loading...

If you're having issues on Friday with you work or personal devices, a an X user, identified by Forbes as the director of CrowdStrike Overwatch, tweeted out a workaround.

1. Boot Windows into Safe Mode or WRE.

2. Go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike

3. Locate and delete file matching "C-00000291*.sys"

4. Boot normally.

