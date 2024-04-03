Fact Check: Are Jello Shots Banned In New York State?

Empire State residents were disappointed when a viral post stated "Jell-O shots are banned in New York State." We looked into this report.

I'm sure most of the Hudson Valley Post readers have enjoyed a Jello shot in their youth, or maybe even this past weekend.

What Is A Jello Shot?

Are Jello Shots Banned In New York State?

I explain all this because I was initially disappointed when I read a headline that stated "Jell-O Shots Now Banned In New York State."

Not only did the headline disappoint me, but it shocked me.

I've only ever consumed Jello shots at home or a house party. So I wondered how can New York State ban something from your home.

Well, I have some great news. Jello shots aren't really banned. They just can't be sold or given away at bars.

The New York State Liquor Authority does state that "Jello shots" are "prohibited" at bars and restaurants across the state.

"All alcoholic beverages must be dispensed from the container in which it was received from the licensed wholesaler. Refilling (including same brands), altering or tampering with the contents of any alcoholic beverage container is unlawful. Pre-mixing drinks (i.e. jello shots, test tube drinks, etc.) by the licensee, agent or his employees is also prohibited," New York State Liquor Authority states.

The good news is, if you like Jello shots you can still make and enjoy them at your home or a friend's home. As long as you're 21 or older.

You just can't legally order one at the bar. I'll be honest, I've enjoyed many nights out at bars across New York State (maybe too many nights out LOL) but I've never thought to order one at the bar anyway.

So enjoy those Jello shots at home. But of course, remember to drink responsibly. Cheers!

