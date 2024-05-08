Elderly Man Killed Near Upstate New York Raceway, Casino

An elderly man lost his life in the Hudson Valley, across from a former casino.

Police confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash across from the Monticello Raceway.

Fatal Accident Near Monticello Raceway

The Village of Monticello Police Department is currently investigating the fatal motor vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 11:25 a.m., on Route 17B, across from the Monticello Raceway.

The Monticello Raceway used to feature a casino. The casino was closed in 2019 after Resorts World Catskills opened.

Witnesses told police a 2012 Ford Escape was heading west on 17B when for an unknown reason the Ford "suddenly veer across the eastbound lanes."

Elderly Man Killed In Crash In Sullivan County, New York

The Ford then hit a pole and drove down an embankment before rolling over.

The driver is described by police as an "elderly" man. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by the Monticello Fire Department and declared deceased on the scene by a Sullivan County Coroner.

The man's name and age haven't been released.

Medical Emergency Likely Cause Of Crash

Officials believe the man suffered a "medical emergency while driving, which caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway."

