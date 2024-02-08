‘Disneyland Of Grocery Stores’ Issues Massive Recall After Deadly Mix-Up In New York
Following a deadly mix-up, which killed a New York State resident, the "Disneyland of Grocery Stores" is recalling many more items.
Late last month, a New York State resident died after eating a cookie at a party.
New York Man Dies After Eating Cookie In Connecticut
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Stew Leonard’s Recalls 8 More Items
This week, Stew Leonard’s voluntarily recalled its chicken salad and sliced chicken because the products may contain undeclared milk.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses have been reported to date," Stew Leonard states in its recall notice.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
The products were sold at Stew Leonard’s seven locations: Danbury, Norwalk, and Newington, CT; East Meadow, Farmingdale, and Yonkers, N.Y.; and Paramus, N.J, officials say.
"Often called the 'Disneyland of Grocery Stores' Farm Fresh Food & Fun! Grocery Shopping, Petting Zoo," Stew Leonard's states on its Facebook.
Stew Leonard’s Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Sliced Chicken and Chicken Salad
The following products have been recalled.
- Sliced and Shaved Chicken
- Sliced and Shaved Buffalo Chicken
- Chicken Salad
- Chicken Salad Sub Sandwich
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
- Boom Boom Chicken Salad
- Cape Cod Chicken Salad
- Lite Chicken Salad
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
The products were sold in Stew Leonard’s deli department between August 2022 - January 29, 2024.
"Customers who have purchased these products should bring the product back to Stew Leonard’s customer service for a full refund," Stew Leonard’s states.
LOOK: Groceries that dropped in price in the Northeast Last Month
Gallery Credit: Stacker