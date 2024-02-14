5-Day COVID Isolation Period Expected To End In New York State
Very soon you may not have to isolate yourself for 5-days in New York State.
The CDC is reportedly planning to end the 5-day isolation period for COVID
In late 2021, the CDC shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.
Under current guidelines, day 0 is the day symptoms started. Day 1 is the first full day of symptoms. If you test positive with no symptoms day 0 is the day you test. The clock resets if you develop symptoms within the 10 days of testing.
Now, the CDC is considering ending the mandatory 5-day isolation period from work and school after getting infected with COVID. That's according to reports from the New York Times and Washington Post.
“Public health has to be realistic,” an infectious disease expert Michael T. Osterholm told the Washington Post. “In making recommendations to the public today, we have to try to get the most out of what people are willing to do. You can be absolutely right in the science and yet accomplish nothing because no one will listen to you.”
Likely New COVID Isolation Plan
Under the new plan, New Yorkers who test positive for COVID no longer need to stay home if they are fever-free for at least 24 hours, without the use of medicine, and symptoms are mild and improving, three sources told the Washington Post.
A doctor told Fox these likely new COVID rules make sense to him.
"The vast majority of people have been vaccinated. A ton of people have had COVID, and a lot of people have had both, so it's not like it was four years ago," Dr. Mike Cirigliano said. "However, I think you still need to wear a mask because your home tests are still coming back positive. If you live with someone who has immunosuppression, they're being treated for cancer, they're elderly, you certainly don't want to get out of isolation and get them sick."
New COVID Guidelines Are Far From Official
Despite these leaked reports, as of now, you still must isolate yourself at home for five days if you test positive with COVID.
"There are no updates to COVID guidelines to announce at this time. We will continue to make decisions based on the best evidence and science to keep communities healthy and safe," the CDC said in an email to KSL.
The CDC is expected to release the new guidelines for the public to discuss in April.
COVID is still spreading across New York State. These are the COVID symptoms that are most likely to lead to hospitalizations.