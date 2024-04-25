Brand-New Upstate New York Eatery Nominated For Best In America

A brand-new Hudson Valley eatery is considered one of the best in the United States.

If you watch the hit FX show "The Bear" you probably know how important a James Beard award is. The show's main character, Carmine, is a James Beard Award-winning chef who takes over his brother's struggling Chicago eatery.

What Is A James Beard Award

The James Beard Award is one of the highest honors in the culinary world.

The mission of the James Beard Foundation is "to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability."

The James Beard Foundation just announced the nominees for the 2024 awards.

Upstate New York Bakery Nominated

A bakery from Hudson New York is among the nominees.

Mel the Bakery, located in Hudson, New York was named one of the best bakeries in America by James Beard Foundation.

The Hudson, New York bakery is up against bakeries from California, Oregon, New Mexico and Maine.

All of the nominees demonstrate "consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community."

Historic New York City Bakery Moves To Hudson, New York

Other New York State James Beard Award nominees include:

Emerging Chef

Ryan Fernandez, Southern Junction, Buffalo, NY

Outstanding Hospitality

Melba’s, New York, NY

Outstanding Wine

Waxlight Bar à Vin, Buffalo, NY

Best Chef: New York State

Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh, Brooklyn, NY

Atsushi Kono, Kono, New York, NY

Chris Mauricio, Harana Market, Accord, NY

Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill, Brooklyn, NY

Jeremy Salamon, Agi's Counter, Brooklyn, NY

The winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

New York Is Home To The Most Award-Winning Food In The U.S.

New York State is home to 253 James Beard Foundation award-winners. That's by far the most out of any state in the country.

Below are the four states with the most award-winning food. What cities have the most award-winning food? We have that below as well:

Below are the five U.S. cities with the most award-winning food