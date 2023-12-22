Best/Worst Times To Drive In New York For Christmas, New Year’s

AAA is predicting a near-record number of people will hit the roads in the coming days. We've learned the best times to hit the road for the upcoming holidays.

AAA projects 115.2 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period.

Near Record Number Of Travelers Expected

Around 115.2 million travelers is a 2.2 percent increase over 2022 and is the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000 when AAA began tracking holiday travel.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

Best/Worst Times To Drive In New York For Christmas

Hudson Valley Post found out the best and worst times to hit the road

Best/Worst Times To Drive In New York For New Year's Eve

2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record with 119 million travelers.

Packed Airports

AAA also predicts this holiday season will be the busiest ever for air travel.

A record seven million people took the skies during the holidays in 2019. AAA believes that record will be broken this year.

