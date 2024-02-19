Beloved Upstate New York Eatery With ‘Iconic’ Meal Is Closing

A very popular eatery in Upstate New York that serves one of New York's "most iconic" meals shocked customers by announcing they are closing for good in a few days.

Have you ever heard of the garbage plate? If you ever lived in Western New York or have friends or family in the area you probably have.

What Is A Garbage Plate In New York?

Beloved Eatery In Brockport, New York Is Closing

One of those eateries, known for its version of the garbage plate, shocked customers with their sudden closing announcement.

The eatery on Main Street in Brockport was a stable for many in the area, especially college students. My brother, a lifelong Hudson Valley resident, went to SUNY Brockport.

While I never to got try a plate from Jimmy Z's, he and his friends have all raved about it to me. They are all pretty disappointed to hear of the closing news.

"Without the loyalty of our staff and community, the last 21 years would not have been possible," Jimmy Z's added on Facebook. "It has been an absolute privilege to serve you, we can’t thank you enough for embracing us and making Jimmy Z’s a success!"

There is a small amount of good news to share for anyone hoping to get one more plate from Jimmy Z's. Poppy’s Catering and Food Truck will remain open until September.

The Garbage Plate is one of 13 Upstate New York food icons.

Upstate New York is the home to many fantastic food favorites. Mention sponge candy to somebody 100 miles outside Buffalo and you are probably going to get a blank stare. Mention a Michigan hot dog to anybody not from around Plattsburgh. Same stare.

You certainly can buy some of these items online, like the Saratoga Peppermint Pigs. Perhaps the Stix and Sauce item is known by another name somewhere in the country. Salt potatoes may have gravitated elsewhere but if so nobody knows where they started. And Grandma Brown. Well, you can buy that sweet lady's baked beans on eBay. But for the most part you would have to walk into a store or restaurant in Upstate New York to enjoy these "regional" fan favorite foods.

