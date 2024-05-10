Alert: Threat Of Highly Contagious Virus Increases In New York In Summer

With the weather getting warmer, many assume your chances of getting sick decrease. However, your chances of getting this highly contagious virus actually increase.

During the colder months, in recent years, New Yorkers have worried the flu, COVID and RSV.

You still need to watch out for all three during the summer, but your chances of getting infected with another virus increase during the warmer months.

Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease On The Rise In New York

Outbreaks of Hand-foot-and-mouth disease are more common in June, July, August, September and early October, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Outbreaks of the disease are more common in summer and early autumn in the United States," the Mayo Clinic states.

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a contagious viral infection It's most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus, officials say.

"There's no specific treatment for hand-foot-and-mouth disease," the Mayo Clinic adds.

Symptoms To Watch For Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease may cause all or some of these symptoms:

Fever.

Sore throat.

Feeling sick.

Painful, blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums and inside of the cheeks.

A rash on the palms or buttocks.

Fussiness in infants and toddlers.

Loss of appetite.

Those are some of the illnesses that are on the rise in New York State. See the full list and ways to naturally boost your immune system below.

