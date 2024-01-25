9 Hospitals In New York State Among Best In America
These nine hospitals across New York State are considered some of the very best in all of the United States.
Healthgrades just released its "Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals" list. The website ranked the 250 best hospitals across the nation. Several hospitals in New York State were honored. See the full list below:
These Are The Best Hospitals In New York State
What Hospital Rankings Mean
Hospitals that ranked in the top 50 are in the "Top 1% in the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year over year."
Hospitals in the top 100 are considered "Top 2% in the nation," while hospitals in the top 250 are in the "Top 5% in the nation."
"Healthgrades awards tell you which hospitals deliver superior quality care. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance using objective quality measures including clinical outcomes and patient safety, as well as patient experience," the company states.
Three hospitals from the Hudson Valley were named.
Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie made the top 50. Montefiore Saint Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh cracked top 100, and Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco made the top 250.
Hospitals In Port Jefferson, Mount Kisco, Jamaica, Flushing, Poughkeepsie, Stony Brook, New York City, Newburgh Honored
The rankings were compiled based on:
- Procedure Performance
- Potential Risks
- Predicted Outcome
- Star Ratings
The data is based on 45 million patient outcomes, patient surveys and all patient outcome data.
