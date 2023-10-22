3 Colleges In New York State Considered ‘Worst In America’
A new list states that three colleges from Upstate New York are among the worst in the nation. However, two were also recently honored as being some of the "best" colleges in America.
The website Avocado Post recently released a list of the "Worst Colleges and Universities in America."
3 New York Colleges Among Worst In America
Avocado Post says the 54 colleges listed are "notorious for high tuition costs, low graduation rates, and poor return on investment."
"These factors can leave students with crippling debt and degrees that don’t always translate into successful careers. Beyond the allure of Ivy League education, it’s crucial to recognize the schools that might offer experiences closer to a fleeting summer job than a life-altering educational opportunity," Avocado Post states.
Colleges In Oneonta, Saratoga Springs, and Troy Among The Worst In the Nation
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Ranked 10th Worst College In America
Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute also "complain about rigid academic requirements and lackluster campus facilities," according to Avocado Post.
"Worst" New York Colleges Also Considered The Best
Despite making the worst list, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York and Skidmore College from Saratoga Springs, New York, were both named in The Princeton Review's "Best College" list for 2024.
In fact, over 30 colleges from across New York State are among the best colleges in the nation. CLICK HERE to see which New York schools were honored.
Worst College In the Nation Found In Wisconsin
The worst two colleges, according to Avocado Post, are closed. So the worst college in America that's still open is Northland College
The ten-year salary for graduates of the college in Ashland, Wisconsin is around $37,400, officials say.
