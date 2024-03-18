2 Reportedly Shot At ‘Quite’ Playground In Hudson Valley, New York
Police from the Hudson Valley are still searching for answers after gunfire sprang out at a playground.
Police from Orange County, New York responded to the shooting scene on Saturday.
City Of Newburgh Playground Shooting Under Investigation
Shooting Investigation Continues
Video from Lieb, sent to Hudson Valley Post, shows the playground roped off with yellow crime scene tape, cops poking around with flashlights and an unidentified young man very upset talking with police.
Video can be seen below:
At Least One Person Shot, Reportedly Two
At least one person was shot. While unconfirmed as of this writing, sources told Lieb this is "likely a double shooting."
Police on the scene confirmed at least one person was badly hurt after being shot in the leg. No word on the victim's age.
Police questioned witnesses and some upset neighbors. Neighbors told Lieb the apartment complex is typically a "quiet community."
Shooting Victim Rushed To Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh
The unnamed victim was rushed to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh. No word on the condition of the confirmed victim.