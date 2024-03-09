2 Of New York’s Largest, Most Popular Restaurants May Merge

Two of New York State's most popular restaurants are cooking up a tasty surprise!

Sadly, last week, many New York State residents were disappointed to learn that Bloomin’ Brands announced the closings of three restaurants in New York.

Popular Italian Restaurant Closes 3 New York Locations

Bloomin’ Brands is the parent company for Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Three of the six Carrabba’s Italian Grill locations in New York recently closed down. One closure is from Albany, New York the other two are located on Long Island.

Officials say these locations were "underperforming."

Two Of America's Most Popular Restaurants May Combine

In good restaurant news, the Hudson Valley Post has learned Applebee's and IHOP may soon combine.

Both are owned by the same parent company, Dine Brands.

The company has been testing out the duo-branded locations at eight international locations, including a new Applebee's-IHOP in Mexico.

New York State Home To America's 20 Favorite Food Chains

Hudson Valley Post recently reported IHOP was just named America's 12th most popular chain eatery.

Applebee's finished just outside the top 25. CLICK HERE to see the full list of eateries in New York State that made the list.

New York State is currently home to about 70 IHOP locations and nearly 100 Applebee's restaurants.

Applebee's-IHOP Huge Success

The Applebee's-IHOP in Mexico has been successful since opening in early 2024, which "presents a compelling opportunity for further growth," according to the company's CEO..

Dine Brands CEO John Peyton confirms that all Applebee's-IHOP locations will have separate entrances.

These duo-branded eateries are making twice as much money as single standalone Applebee's or IHOP.

Below are the top 12 most popular dining options in America. I'm not gonna lie, the top choice shocked me! What do you think?

