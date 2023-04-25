World’s Last Howard Johnson’s Is In New York and Could Be Yours
There Almost Wasn't a Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake George
In the 1950s Carl DeSantis' dad said no to opening a Howard Johnson franchise in Lake George but Carl begged him to reconsider. He asked his dad to cosign a loan for him and donate some land to build the restaurant. Carl then trained with Howard Johnson's for a few months and then opened the restaurant according to Atlas Obscura.
Rachel Ray Worked at This Howard Johnson's Restaurant!
Growing up near Lake George, Rachel Ray worked at this Howard Johnson when she was a teenager scooping ice cream. Her mom was the manager according to the Daily Gazette.
Want to Resurrect This Howard Johnson's Restaurant?
Take a walk down memory lane and look at this iconic restaurant with its nostalgic orange decor and atmosphere. This Howard Johnson's could be yours for a cool $2 million.
World's Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant For Sale in New York
At one time there were one thousand Howard Johnson's restaurants across the United States and one standing in Lake George Village. The famous orange-roofed restaurant in Lake George has been closed for almost a year but it is still on the market. It could be yours for just $2 million.
