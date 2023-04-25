World’s Last Howard Johnson’s Is In New York and Could Be Yours

There Almost Wasn't a Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake George

In the 1950s Carl DeSantis' dad said no to opening a Howard Johnson franchise in Lake George but Carl begged him to reconsider. He asked his dad to cosign a loan for him and donate some land to build the restaurant. Carl then trained with Howard Johnson's for a few months and then opened the restaurant according to Atlas Obscura.

Rachel Ray Worked at This Howard Johnson's Restaurant!

Growing up near Lake George, Rachel Ray worked at this Howard Johnson when she was a teenager scooping ice cream. Her mom was the manager according to the Daily Gazette.

Want to Resurrect This Howard Johnson's Restaurant?

Take a walk down memory lane and look at this iconic restaurant with its nostalgic orange decor and atmosphere. This Howard Johnson's could be yours for a cool $2 million.