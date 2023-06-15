The Senior Prank has been a long-standing high school tradition. The Principal of an Upstate New York school got quite the surprise when dozens of seniors crashed his home for a late-night prank.

Mechanicville High School Principal Mike Mitchell kept waiting for the senior prank to happen. He told us that when they usually come back to school on Monday, the seniors have a prank already in motion. One year there was a for sale sign on the front of the building, another year the halls were filled with balloons and streamers but this year, nothing!

That was until Principal Mitchell was at home around 9:30 pm in Delmar (30 minutes away) and heard some commotion outside. When he walked out his front door, the shenanigans began!

There were about thirty to forty students declaring that they were coming in to hang out and have a slumber party! Principal Mitchell was blindsided by their senior prank and loved it. What he didn't know was that his wife and young son were in on it.

Mrs. Michell made arrangements and had pizza and wings delivered. They built a bonfire in the Principal's backyard and played cornhole.

They also made themselves at home in the Principal's living room and watched the NBA Finals. They hung out in the wee hours of the morning.

When the Mechanicville seniors arrived, they said they were coming to stay over. Some of them did! There were about nine seniors that wound up spending the night at the Principal's house. Principal Mitchell told us that they were welcome to stay but he woke them up for the school day the next morning at 4:30 am!

Well done MHS Class of 2023!

Editors note: Principal Mitchell cares about each and every student at Mechanicville Central School. I know this because my son attends the school and I grew up in Mechanicville. Mike treats every one of those kids like his own and is a huge part of the community and the school's success. We are blessed to have him as, not just the principal, but a leader and mentor.