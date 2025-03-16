Last night (March 6th), Upstate NY Grandma Kitty was invited by NBA Superstar and Golden State Warrior Steph Curry to come to Brooklyn and watch him play. Saying she had a night to remember is an understatement.

Kitty Ford also known as Grandma Kitty is a Capital Region (Mechanicville) grandmother who is a superfan of the Golden State Warriors NBA team and Steph Curry. He went above and beyond for his biggest fan.

Take a look at what this amazing NBA player and person did for Grandma Kitty!

WATCH! Steph Curry had Grandma Kitty courtside for warm-ups and presented her with a custom autographed jersey!

That was just the beginning! After the game, Steph Curry invited Grandma Kitty and family to the press conference. This is where Grandma Kitty showed Steph her meticulous notebook. Grandma Kitty keeps track of all of Steph's stats. This is what was posted online and got her noticed.

Steph Curry also outfitted Grandma Kitty and her entire family with his sneakers!

Grandma Kitty also thanked Steph Curry with a special donation to his foundation, Eat. Learn. Play. Grandma Kitty and her family set up a fund to have fans donate to his foundation. They presented Steph with a check for $6250.

According to Grandma Kitty and her family, it was a "magical" night. Steph Curry just reassured them what a great player, person, and humanitarian he is. That night was a night to remember for all.

Listen to Grandma Kitty talk about how she became a fan and was asked by Steph Curry to come and watch him play in person.