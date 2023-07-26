Vermont Teen Tried to Bribe Trooper with Hush Money After DUI

Hush Money

State Police in Vermont say a drunk teenager involved in a rollover crash this past weekend left the scene before cops could get there, and then later tried to bribe an off-duty trooper with cash so that he wouldn't contact the police.

It was also determined that an off-duty Trooper stopped to check on the occupants, and the defendant offered the Trooper money to not contact the police. - Vermont State Police

Juvenile arrested in VT

The Trooper, however, did not oblige - and the young man has been arrested.

According to a report from News 10 ABC, Vermont State Police say the incident occurred over the weekend, just after midnight early Sunday morning.

That's when, according to VT Police, there was a one-vehicle rollover accident on S Stream Road in Pownal, Vermont which is located about 48 miles northeast of Albany.

Bribe offered to off-duty Trooper

According to the report, the occupants left the scene after causing "considerable property damage", and police say the occupants had been drinking.

During the investigation, it was determined that the operator of the vehicle was a juvenile, and hadn't released their name.

After the crash, according to the report, the occupants of the vehicle were approached by an off-duty Trooper, and that's when the defendant offered the Trooper some hush money so he wouldn't contact the police.

It didn't work.

Underage DUI

According to State Police in Vermont, the driver "showed multiple indicators of impairment and was also arrested for suspicion of DUI, and operating with a criminally suspended license."

The Juvenile was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later released to his guardian according to sources.

