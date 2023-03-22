Upstate NY Winery Concert Series To Bring Diverse Lineup Of Country Stars

A popular Finger Lake Winery has a pretty impressive slate of Country shows planned for summer 2023.

Monster hits. Critically acclaimed. Legends. Those are just some of the superlatives that would be used when talking about the bevy of Country acts scheduled to perform the Point of The Bluff Winery in the Finger Lakes this Summer.

The Concerts at Point Of The Bluff Series not only features an impressive lineup of Country shows starring some of Nashville's finest, but you can enjoy these shows in a glorious setting overlooking Keuka Lake while enjoying fine wines.

Here is their full lineup of Country shows coming this summer!

Josh Turner

Josh Turner will bring his Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour to the winery Sunday, June 25th.

Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform Saturday, July 8th.

Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band perform overlooking the lake Sunday, July 30th.

Oak Ridge Boys

Legendary Country vocal group the Oak Ridge Boys will visit Saturday, August 5th.

Steve Earle

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Steve Earle performs solo acoustic Saturday, August 26th

Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins will kick off Labor Day Weekend on Friday, September 1st.

The venue offers reserved seating, or you can just chill out on the lawn enjoying the views and music. You can get tickets and show info for all the Concerts at Points of the Bluff here!

