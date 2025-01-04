Did You Know A Capital Region Waterfall Is The 2nd Largest In the US?

New York is home to the 2 largest waterfalls in the United States.

Canva Canva loading...

I know you are well aware that Niagara Falls is the nation's largest waterfall. It's size and scope are legendary, and it is one of our nation's most stunning and most visited tourist destinations. But right behind Niagara is the nation's 2nd largest waterfall, which calls the Capital Region in Upstate New York home.

Which Capital Region Waterfall Is The Nation's 2nd Largest?

Cohoes Falls Drone Shot Media loading...

According to the nature experts Animals A to Z, the 2nd largest Waterfall in the United States is none other than Cohoes Falls! Yes, the sheer size of the falls just looking at them is impressive. Even more so when you look at this Google satellite image of them:

Google Maps Satellite View Google Maps Satellite View loading...

Just outside of Albany, the Cohoes Falls on the Mohawk River are simply an enormous nature wonder to behold, and the amount of water that flows over them every spring is staggering. Animals A to Z says "...springtime is the perfect time to see the falls because they run a whopping 90,000 cubic feet of water every second. The waterfall has a flow rate of 34,000 cubic feet and an impressive width of 1,000 feet."

The falls are not only a great destination to witness Mother Nature's power and force, but also her beauty: the falls are a prime spot to see Bald Eagles every winter!