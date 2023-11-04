Upstate NY Small City Lands at #1 Most Festive Christmas Town in US!

The most festive time of year is coming and we all spend a ton of time decorating, buying gifts, and wrapping. But you may want to spend a few days away enjoying the beauty of these towns that we listed as the most festive in the United States. One Upstate New York town landed at the top.

The Christmas season is meant for spending time with family and friends. There are many towns throughout the United States that you think of when it comes to a Christmas destination. But this list gives you the Christmas towns you may not have thought of which makes strolling through the shops and checking out the many restaurants that much more fun.

Which Upstate New York Small Town Was Ranked #1?

House Beautiful did a survey and ranked the top twenty-six most festive Christmas towns in the United States. Landing at number one was Saratoga Springs, New York. It was listed as the most festive because even though it's a vacation destination in the summer, the winter months are a beautiful time to visit especially around the holidays.

One of the highlights around the holiday season in Saratoga Springs is the annual Victorian Street Walk. Saratoga shuts down the streets to encompass the holiday season. They have live carolers and live music, and small businesses along the city streets stay open late for holiday shopping.

Check out the complete list of the top twenty-six most festive Christmas towns in the United States HERE.

