See Upstate New York’s 20 Best Places To Live For 2023 [RANKED]

Maybe it is a lakefront location. Maybe it is a great city life with close proximity to natural wonders. Or maybe it is simply being immersed in a great downtown experience.

No matter the vibe, Upstate New York has the cities and towns to fit any desired lifestyle! And Money Inc. has done the research to determine the best of the best by ranking their top 20 cities and towns to call home in Upstate New York.

They looked at the cost of living, job opportunities, school quality, crime rates, leisure activities, and more to determine this list. You will see communities large and small on the list, with many centered around areas like Buffalo, Albany, Rochester, and the Finger Lakes regions. Get ready for a list of towns and communities that is as diverse and interesting as the populations that call them home.

