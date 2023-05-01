As the spring and summer outdoor recreation gets into full swing, there is one Upstate New York scenic railroad you have to add to your seasonal bucket list.

There is simply something nostalgic about riding the rails for sightseeing. Maybe it is the time jump we take back to a time when rail travel dominated the landscape to an era when the journey was just as important, if not more so, than the destination.

When it comes to scenic railways, it is all about the journey. Especially when it comes to some of our amazing train rides that offer the absolute best views of the pristine nature that is all around us in Upstate New York. One of those scenic railways right in the Capital Region's backyard has been voted by USA Today readers as one of the best in the United States.

USA Today Readers Vote Say Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Scenic Railway Best In Nation

The Adirondacks are a natural wonder, and one of the best ways to explore their natural beauty on the southern end of the park is on the Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway. The view and the ride are so splendid USA Today Readers have voted the scenic railway the 10th best train ride in all of the United States!

Here is what USA Today had to say about this stunning train ride:

Spring, summer, and fall trips through the southern Adirondack Mountains aboard this scenic railway really lean in with picninc table seatin on an open-air flatbed car, with option of first class seating available as well. Fall "leaf peeping" tours re a given, but the Saratoga, Corinth and Hudson Railway also runs "Snow Trains" and offers kids the rare opportunity to ride the rails in the locomotive along with the train engineer.

The Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway offers year-round sightseeing rides and more. From their can't-miss foliage runs to their Candy Cane Express for Christmas, they have something for every season and interest.

The railroad offers first-class and coach seating on scenic and private excursions, along with wide-open outdoor views in the open-air picnic car!

The Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway departs from Railroad Place in corinth and their website says their rides last about 60 to 90 minutes and runs to and from Greenfield. Book your scenic ride here!